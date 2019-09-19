wrestling / News
WWE Hell in a Cell Reportedly Not Selling Well
September 19, 2019
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV on October 6 is not selling well as only six of the 22 upper deck sections are currenetly on sale, and three lower deck sections on the hard camera side are not for sale. Sacramento is usually a strong market for WWE. There are currently 781 tickets on the secondary market with an entry price of $43.
So far WWE has announced two Hell in a Cell matches at the titular event:
– Universal title: Seth Rollins (c) vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt
– RAW Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
