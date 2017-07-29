 

WWE Hell in a Cell Set For October 8th

July 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to wrestlinginc.com, it was announced at tonight’s WWE’s Smackdown live event in Detroit, Michigan that the Hell in a Cell PPV will be returning to Detroit on October 8th at the Little Caesars Arena. This will be a Smackdown exclusive PPV. The online pre-sale code for the event is WWEPRE

