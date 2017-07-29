wrestling / News
WWE Hell in a Cell Set For October 8th
– According to wrestlinginc.com, it was announced at tonight’s WWE’s Smackdown live event in Detroit, Michigan that the Hell in a Cell PPV will be returning to Detroit on October 8th at the Little Caesars Arena. This will be a Smackdown exclusive PPV. The online pre-sale code for the event is WWEPRE…
