WWE Hell in a Cell Set For October 8th

– According to wrestlinginc.com, it was announced at tonight’s WWE’s Smackdown live event in Detroit, Michigan that the Hell in a Cell PPV will be returning to Detroit on October 8th at the Little Caesars Arena. This will be a Smackdown exclusive PPV. The online pre-sale code for the event is WWEPRE…

Hell in a Cell Oct 8th they just dropped that on us! @WrestlingInc — Dennis Farrell (@Dennis77Farrell) July 30, 2017