WWE Hell in a Cell To Be Held in Chicago This June

Exclusive Ticket and Hospitality Packages for WWE® Hell in a Cell on Sale Now Through On Location

03/04/2022

NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and On Location today announced that exclusive ticket and hospitality packages are on sale now for Hell in a Cell at Allstate Arena in Chicago taking place Sunday, June 5.

The Hell in a Cell Priority Pass, which includes premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, are available through On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/WWE or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

This marks the first event experience in WWE’s partnership with On Location. As WWE’s exclusive hospitality provider for premium live events, On Location curates best-in-class, elevated offerings to give WWE fans an unforgettable experience from the moment of purchase.

Hell in a Cell will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.