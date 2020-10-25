wrestling / News
WWE News: Hell in a Cell Watch Along Video, Jeff Jarrett Excited For the PPV
– WWE has posted the Watch Along video for today’s WWE Hell in a Cell. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
– Jeff Jarrett is excited for Hell and a Cell, posting to Twitter to promote his appearance on the kickoff show:
Looking forward to being a part of the #HIAC Kickoff Show today on the @WWENetwork and joining …@JerryLawler @BookerT5x @Rosenbergradio @CharlyOnTV @WWE pic.twitter.com/IGHZVADqFk
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) October 25, 2020
– Joe Martel and Eric Sutter are back with the latest WrestleTakesMania to discuss Saturday night’s Bound For Glory PPV and why they were disappointed with the show, the Rock appearing on the show, Kylie Rae being MIA, the genius of the Rich Swann injury angle, a preview for WWE Hell in a Cell, and more. You can see the full video below.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Why Kylie Rae Missed Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution
- Backstage Update on Penta El Zero M Replacing Fenix in AEW Title Eliminator Tournament (SPOILERS)
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy