WWE Announces Heritage Cup Bout, UK Title Match For Next Two Weeks of NXT UK
WWE has announced matches for the next two episodes of NXT UK including an NXT UK Championship match. The company announced on this week’s show that next week’s episode will feature Noam Dar defending the NXT UK Heritage Cup against A-Kid, while Pretty Deadly will face Sam Gradwell and a mystery competitor.
Then in two weeks on January 27th, Ilja Dragunov will defend his NXT UK Championship against Jordan Devlin.
NXT UK airs Thursdays on Peacock and WWE Network.
Can @AKidWrestler achieve his former glory or will @NoamDar continue the wave of momentum with the #NXTUK #HeritageCup on the line? pic.twitter.com/DKUgHZgjV2
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 13, 2022
#NXTUK Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR awaits his next challenge in @Jordan_Devlin1.
IN TWO WEEKS … the @NXTUK Championship will be on the line. pic.twitter.com/R2OlQSrhYf
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 13, 2022
