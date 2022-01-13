wrestling / News

WWE Announces Heritage Cup Bout, UK Title Match For Next Two Weeks of NXT UK

January 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WWE has announced matches for the next two episodes of NXT UK including an NXT UK Championship match. The company announced on this week’s show that next week’s episode will feature Noam Dar defending the NXT UK Heritage Cup against A-Kid, while Pretty Deadly will face Sam Gradwell and a mystery competitor.

Then in two weeks on January 27th, Ilja Dragunov will defend his NXT UK Championship against Jordan Devlin.

NXT UK airs Thursdays on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading