WWE Sets Heritage Cup Match & More For Next Week’s NXT UK
October 21, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s NXT UK, which includes a Heritage Cup Match and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Heritage Cup Match: Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar
* Rohan Raja vs. Mark Coffey
NOAM DAR WINS!!!@NoamDar is the #1 Contender for the #NXTUK #HeritageCup.
Congratulations to the Foxy Supernova. pic.twitter.com/8AI4D0Mh8f
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 7, 2021
#CharlieDempsey’s interview gets cut short and gets a reminder of just how physical the #NXTUK roster is! pic.twitter.com/XGfHIjWJgd
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 21, 2021
