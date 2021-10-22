wrestling / News

WWE Sets Heritage Cup Match & More For Next Week’s NXT UK

October 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s NXT UK, which includes a Heritage Cup Match and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Heritage Cup Match: Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar
* Rohan Raja vs. Mark Coffey

