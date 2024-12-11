WWE News: Heritage Cup Match Set For NXT In Two Weeks, Ryan Leaf Appears On Show

– Charlie Dempsey will defend the Heritage Cup on WWE NXT on Christmas Eve. Dempsey agreed on Tuesday night’s show to grant a rematch to Lexis King for the title after King appealed to the No Quarter Catch Club for another shot. The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place in two weeks.

– Speaking of King and Dempsey, the segment in which they appeared also featured former NFL star Ryan Leaf. Leaf spoke with King, who talked about how Leaf was an inspiration to him and thanked him for suggesting that he go to NXT Deadline despite not having a match.

Leaf is a member of the CW college football broadcast team. You can see the segment below: