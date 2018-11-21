WWE Hidden Gems Adding Mid-Atlantic House Show Matches to Network

– WWE is set to add two Mid-Atlantic house show matches to the WWE Network as part of their Hidden Gems collection. WWE Network News announced that the following matches will be added tomorrow:

MACW Event 07/09/1983 – Battling The Brisco Brothers

Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood look to dethrone The Brisco Brothers in their quest for tag team gold on the road to Starrcade.

MACW Event 07/09/1983 – The Race to Starrcade

Ric Flair looks to reclaim championship gold when he battles World Heavyweight Champion Harley Race on the road to Starrcade.