wrestling / News
WWE Hidden Gems Adding Mid-Atlantic House Show Matches to Network
November 21, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE is set to add two Mid-Atlantic house show matches to the WWE Network as part of their Hidden Gems collection. WWE Network News announced that the following matches will be added tomorrow:
MACW Event 07/09/1983 – Battling The Brisco Brothers
Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood look to dethrone The Brisco Brothers in their quest for tag team gold on the road to Starrcade.
MACW Event 07/09/1983 – The Race to Starrcade
Ric Flair looks to reclaim championship gold when he battles World Heavyweight Champion Harley Race on the road to Starrcade.