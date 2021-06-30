WWE News: Hideki Suzuki Gets New Name on NXT, Karrion Kross Tries to Run Over Johnny Gargano

– Diamond Mine member Hideki Suzuki has a new name, which was debuted on this week’s NXT. During Roderick Strong’s entrance for his match with Asher Hale, Suzuki’s name was listed as Hachiman. WWE filed a trademark for the name last week. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano continued to battle each other everywhere they could on this week’s show, with the confrontation eventually leading to Austin Theory and Gargano ambushing Kross outside the Capitol Wrestling Center as he and Scarlett went to leave. Kross got back up and choked Gargano out, leaving him in the street, and looked to be running him over; however, Joe pulled him out of the way: