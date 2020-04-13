wrestling / News

WWE Hides Fan Tweet About Cancelling Shows In Replies To Coronavirus Ad

April 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE

As we reported earlier today, WWE is teaming up with the Ad Council to spread awareness about how to be safe during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In their Twitter post displaying the ad, WWE seems to have hidden a critical tweet from a fan.

The fan wrote: “Or canceling shows for the wellbeing of wrestlers.

