WWE Highlights the Best Matches of 2020 Thus Far

– WWE released a new list highlighting The 10 Best Matches of 2020 (So Far). No. 1 on the list was the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. You can check out a breakdown of the full list below:

10. Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – First-ever NXT Fight Pit (NXT, May 27)

9. Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole – Winner Take All (NXT Great American Bash, July 8)

8. Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches (Money in the Bank, May 10)

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship (WrestleMania 36, April 5)

6. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins – WWE Championship (Money in the Bank, May 10)

5. Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship (SmackDown, June 12)

4. Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Royal Rumble, Jan. 26, 2020)

3. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai – NXT Women’s Championship (NXT TakeOver: In Your House, June 7)

2. Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash, June 14)

1. Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36, April 4)