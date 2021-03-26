wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, European Legends On WALTER vs. Rampage Brown
March 25, 2021
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the videos below, the first featuring clips from Ilja Dragunov and Sam Gradwell’s No Disqualification Match, Primate & T-Bone vs. Danny Jones & Josh Morrell and more. The second has Dragunov discussing his win over Gradwell.
You can see our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
– WWE also posted the following clip from NXT UK of William Regal, Fit Finlay and more discussing WALTER’s upcoming NXT UK Championship defense against Rampage Brown at NXT UK: Prelude:
