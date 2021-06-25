wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Nikki Bella Does Coffee Talk, Stock Up
June 24, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s NXT UK, including the triple threat main event and more. You can see the highlight video, along with Ilja Dragunov reacting to WALTER’s presence during the match, below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $58.79 on Thursday, up $0.19 (0.32%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.95% on the day.
– The Bella Twins’ YouTube account posted a video of Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev doing a coffee talk:
