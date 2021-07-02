wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Stock Closes Up
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
The highlights from this week’s NXT UK are online, featuring A-Kid vs. Jordan Devlin and more. You can check out the highlight video below along with one of A-Kid reacting to his loss, Devlin discussing the win and more:
– WWE’s stock closed at $58.36, up $0.47 (0.81%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.38% on the day.
