WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Stock Slips
November 12, 2020
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $40.30 on Thursday, down $0.81 (1.97%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.08% on the day.
