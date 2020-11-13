wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Stock Slips

November 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.30 on Thursday, down $0.81 (1.97%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.08% on the day.

