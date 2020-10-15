wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Trent Seven Prepares For Heritage Cup
October 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below of the highlights, and check out our live coverage of the show here:
– WWE posted a video featuring Trent Seven preparing for his Heritage Cup match next week:
