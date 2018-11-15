WWE Hires Giancarlo Dittamo For Production Team

According to Pwinsider.com, WWE has hired Giancarlo Dittamo to join the company’s production team. Dittamo has worked for several promotions in a production capacity and held major positions with Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, CZW (where he was the top writer for a time) and other promotions, as well as film, TV, and digital media work outside of professional wrestling. Dittamo started with WWE several weeks ago and was in Germany filming for WWE at their recent tryouts.

Dittamo’s biggest accomplishment was his part in the marketing and promotion of independent star Joey Janela as Janela burst out as a star on social media. Many of the online videos and vignettes that were used to build Janela, which really resonated with fans and helped build his “Bad Boy” personality, Janela and Dittamo crafted together as they worked towards the goal of making Janela a player on the indie scene. The success at building Janela worked so well that it led to the creation of Gamechanger Wrestling’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break events.