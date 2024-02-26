WWE Reportedly Hires Indie Wrestler For Smackdown Writer’s Assistant Role

WWE has reportedly brought on independent wrestler Patrick Scott for a writer’s assistant role on Smackdown. Bodyslam.net reports that WWE hired Scott to fill the role, which he will start on February 26th.

Scott appeared to confirm the news in Twitter, writing on Sunday:

“I’ll have a lot more to say in the coming days. For now, I will just say this… Thank you.”

Scott trained as a wrestler in at the Carolina Wrestling Academy and began wrestling in 2016. He appeared on one episode of NXT as an enhancement talent in September of 2017.