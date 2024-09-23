WWE News: WWE Hires New Referee For NXT Brand, Wrestlers Get New Ring Names

– PWInsider reports that WWE has hired Victoria D’Errico to work as a referee for the NXT brand. D’Errico took part in tryouts during Wrestlemania week earlier this year. She has a background in boxing.

– Destinee Brown will now wrestle under the ring name Kali Armstrong. She recently wrestled on NXT Level Up.

– Skylor Clinton will now wrestle under the ring name Niko Vance after wrestling on NXT Level Up and Main Event.