WWE Hires New Senior Vice President Of Business & Legal Affairs, Entertainment & Talent Management

As previously reported, WWE recently posted an open position for a new Senior Vice President for its talent management division. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that the company has filled the position, with Darren Traub set to take over the role.

Traub is leaving his own firm to join WWE and will start his position on Jan. 25.

Here is more background on Traub from David Wright Tremaine LLP, the firm that he worked for before accepting the position with WWE: