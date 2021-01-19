wrestling / News
WWE Hires New Senior Vice President Of Business & Legal Affairs, Entertainment & Talent Management
As previously reported, WWE recently posted an open position for a new Senior Vice President for its talent management division. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that the company has filled the position, with Darren Traub set to take over the role.
Traub is leaving his own firm to join WWE and will start his position on Jan. 25.
Here is more background on Traub from David Wright Tremaine LLP, the firm that he worked for before accepting the position with WWE:
Darren has a full-service practice at the intersection of entertainment and technology. Combining business-savvy transactional skills with two decades of litigating high-stakes entertainment and IP litigation, Darren works with some of the most recognized entertainment companies; major record labels; music festivals and events; video games and esports organizations; social media platforms; consumer brands; and technology companies to routinely leverage his expansive network in these industries to establish unique and profitable collaborations for his clients.
On behalf of his clients, Darren develops bespoke business strategies to grow and protect their assets through the use of profitable contracts, structured branding and licensing deals, intellectual property transactions, digital media, publicity, and internet-related content.
When litigation is the path, Darren provides a vehement defense for his clients in a wide range of disputes, with a national focus in state and federal courts, as well as in private arbitrations.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Praises Mark Henry as a ‘True Main Event Star’ Following Online Feud With Ryback
- Karl Anderson Jokingly Declares The Good Brothers for the Royal Rumble
- Don Callis Recalls Being Offered Job On WWE Creative, Why He Turned It Down, Wanting To Run WWE
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Mike Tyson On RAW In 1998, Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon, How Tyson Angle Changed WWE