WWE Hires New Vice President and General Manager For Middle East and North Africa
Arab News reports that WWE has announced they have hired Bandar Al-Mashhadi as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Vice President and General Manager. Al-Mashhadi will lead ‘strategic business initiatives’ and day-to-day operations in the MENA region, as well as work with partners of WWE in television, live events, marketing, sponsorship, advanced media, licensing and merchandising. He will manage local operations for WWE’s 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.
WWE Executive Vice President of International James Rosenstock said: “We are excited to welcome Bandar to our international leadership team and confident that his experience in managing successful partnerships in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East will have a significant impact on WWE’s continued growth. We look forward to Bandar leading WWE’s efforts in this important region for our company.“
