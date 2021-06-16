WWE Reportedly Hires New Writer For NXT, Live Events Production Director

WWE has picked up a couple of backstage workers, including a new NXT writer. PWInsider reports that the company hired George Carroll for the writing team and he was at the TV taping on Tuesday night. Carroll has had roles in both NJPW in the US and MLW.

In addition, the company has brought back John D’Amico, who was released in September of last year, to serve as Production Management Director for their live events. D’Amico started with the company in 1989 and has been with the company since then with the exception of the 10 month period between his release and now. D’Amico is now back with WWE in a full-time capacity.