WWE Hires ROH TV Producer and Director Chris Resnick

PWInsider reports that WWE has hired ROH employee Chris Resnick, who informed ROH yesterday that he has made the decision to leave the company. He has worked for ROH for eight years as a director and producer for the weekly TV series as well as PPVs. He worked on over 400 TV episodes and was said to be “extremely well-liked” by the wrestlers in the company. He also directed several PPVs this year including G1 Supercard and the Crockett Cup, and handled graphics and video packages.

He will work on WWE Network programming as part of his new job.