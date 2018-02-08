WWE Hires Serena Deeb As New Performance Center Coach, Deeb Comments

– WWE confirmed today that former WWE performer & Mae Young Classic competitor Serena Deeb was recently named the newest Women’s coach at the WWE Performance Center. She did a Q&A with WWE.com. Here are some highlights…

On Her Role at The WWE Performance Center: I will be a coach for the female talent, and obviously, alongside Sara Amato for the first little bit and helping to groom the next generation.

On The Appeal of The Job: Just thinking back on my career and the process I went through, helping people to reach a point where you can see the lightbulb go off and they start to grasp certain things is very rewarding. I think that it’s very different for beginners than it is for people who are a little bit farther along as far as the concepts you’re trying to teach them are going to be different in those levels. I think teaching people in the beginning, when it’s a clean slate and their brain is just really starting to absorb everything and things start falling into place, is just a really crucial time in their development.

On When She Got The Offer: Sure. The offer presented itself initially almost a year ago. It was pre-Mae Young Classic. I knew of the tournament and was aware of it, and then I was contacted by the company to see if I had any interest in being one of the talent in the tournament, but it was also coupled with the idea of potentially coming in as a coach following the tournament. The tournament was the first stop on the tracks, and following that, I came back in a week in the fall for an official coaching tryout, and following that, it was pretty quickly offered.

On The Pressure of The Job: I’m very excited, so absolutely. But there’s a little bit of pressure. Sara Amato and Sarah Stock are some pretty big shoes to come in and step beside. What is beautiful about the whole thing is that we all have a history with each other, both personally and professionally. We’ve known each other for a long time and been around a lot of the same locker rooms and companies. There’s a lot of crossovers in our opinions but also a unique approach to each individual coach. It will be a really wonderful thing to have us all come together and contributing.

On Her Goal as a Teacher: To really step up into this leadership role, which is a new thing for me. I’m just looking forward to the set of challenges and rewards that are coming with this responsibility and getting to improve myself personally and professionally. I’m focused on how I can be a better person and a better coach. [I want] to give my best self to them so I can be a reflection of them and receive their best selves back. I think it’s so important for the individual, regardless of the role you’re in, to always be mindful of where you’re at and always take your self-inventory so you can garner the best side of them as well.