WWE Hires WrestlePro Owner as New Producer
August 5, 2019
– WWE has brought in WrestlePro owner Pat Buck on board as a producer for the company. PWInsider reports that Buck, who appeared on camera during the Roman Reigns car collision segment aftermath, has been hired to work backstage.
Buck previously did a guest coach stint with WWE at the Performance Center and was given a producer tryout. The site reports that Buck is working full-time with WWE moving forward, after which WrestlePro will be continuing with Kevin Matthews, who has been integreal to the company, running point. The promotion’s schedule is not expected to change due to the move.
