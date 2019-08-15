wrestling / News
WWE Hiring For Associate Producer, Production Assistant And More
– If you’d like to get into production work for WWE, your moment of opportunity may have come. WWE has posted several job listings including an Associate Producer for the road, Production Assistant, Social Media Editor and more. You can see the full list of new postings below:
* Senior Manager, Advertising Analytics
Key Responsibilities:
Work with various stakeholder groups, including Sales, Ad Operations, Finance, Product and Technology to understand business objectives and inform advertising analytics learning agenda
Create and maintain weekly and monthly reports for measuring performance; conduct ad hoc and deep dive analyses to derive insights and recommendations
Assist in the development of KPIs, automated interactive dashboards, and forecasting models for advertising business
Partner with Data Technology to manage requirements, data collection, data quality, structuring, and blending of data from multiple tools and sources in WWE’s enterprise data platform to meet analytical needs
Leverage data to guide Sales and Strategy Leadership to maximize inventory yield and to achieve annual revenue targets across owned and 3rd party platforms
Partner with other Data Analytics teams and shared resources to produce collaborative strategic insights
Essential Qualifications:
Bachelor degree with analytical focus (e.g., business administration, marketing, statistics, economics, engineering, computer science, etc.)
Minimum of 4-5 years’ work experience in a data analytics and/or data science role (for/with a digital publisher, agency, or ad technology company preferred)
Solid understanding of the fundamentals of digital advertising including ad sales, ad operations, ad serving technology, inventory yield, and revenue optimization
Proficiency in analyzing and interpreting data from platforms such as DFP and Google Analytics; experience with YouTube Analytics preferred
Highly Proficient in SQL (e.g. Redshift, BigQuery)
Experience with Business Intelligence and Visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, Looker, Qlik)
Proficiency in building, maintaining, and validating Excel reports and models
Ability to synthesize complex qualitative and quantitative data and communicate relevant insights and recommendations using data visualization
Strong organizational skills; ability to handle multiple concurrent projects and work independently
Strong written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to communicate clearly and confidently with internal stakeholders
Other Relevant Experience (a plus):
Consumer web/mobile, online/mobile gaming, social, and/or OTT content analytics experience
Experience with social media platform analytics/APIs, DMP platforms and/or digital 3rd party measurement tools (e.g., comScore, Nielsen, Dynamic Logic)
Experience with statistical and/or big data programming languages such as R, Python, Hive, Spark, SPSS, SAS
Basic technical knowledge of Coding/HTML (e.g., to help QA ads and ad tagging)
Key Responsibilities:
Manage company’s day-to-day social media content and activities for all of WWE’s social platforms
Maintain brand presence on existing social media networks, including content and visual updates as needed
Provide real-time platform coverage during live and recorded WWE programming, including news posts, video clips, GIFs and more
Directly engage the WWE Universe, partners and more via social media platforms, fostering engagement and conversation
Strategize and develop effective social campaigns for internal and third-party initiatives, including sponsored executions
Develop original social-based editorial features such as themed Instagram Stories, slideshows, etc.
Support new, emerging features on existing platforms
Assist with the social strategy and execution for WWE YouTube channel promotion across social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands and products
Remain informed and familiar with social/digital content trends
Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
Minimum 3 years of experience in social media editing and/or channel management
Must be able to work non-traditional schedule, including nights and weekends during WWE live TV programming
Strong written and verbal communication skills required
Impeccable grammar and diction required
Must be organized and detail-oriented with exceptional time management and multitasking abilities
Passion for emerging media trends and technology
Passion for pop culture
Familiarity of WWE TV shows, talent and storylines is a plus
Knowledge of the gaming industry, a plus
Experience with social media content management systems (Khoros, Crowd Tangle, Social Bakers, Snappy TV, Tweet Deck, Creator Studios, Canvas etc.), a plus
Key Responsibilities:
Work directly with Creative Director, Copywriters, and other Art Directors to
develop off-air creative from concept to completion
Explore/develop/produce innovative ideas appropriate to the client’s marketing
strategy within stated deadline and budget
Develop multiple concepts that deliver strategic creative
Justify your ideas and decisions with smart rationale, while staying open to other effective solutions
Promote design and visual ideas that are fresh, original, and elevate the brand
Coordinate with production, ensuring quality work that is on time
Keep current on the latest techniques of design, graphics, layout, typography
and photography; seek new and innovative techniques
Keep current with WWE programs, characters, storylines, and products
Requirements:
5+ years of entertainment/TV industry experience as a Designer/Art Director (focused on off-air)
Strong portfolio exhibiting concept and original design (key art, web and interactive media experience a plus)
Expert in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign (ability to illustrate a plus)
Portfolio should demonstrate cutting-edge creative that stands out from the clutter, fresh thinking and a creative approach to problem solving
Proactive team player and problem solver with the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities
Knowledge of all phases of production
IMPORTANT: This full-time position is based in our global headquarters in Stamford, CT. Applications without a link to your online portfolio will NOT be considered.
Key Responsibilities:
Write, edit, and produce weekly episodic for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT brands.
Manage spots from ideation to post production
Brainstorm and pitch ideas for new creative
Lead multiple creative projects at the same time
Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands, and products.
Qualifications:
Strong creative writing skills
Extensive Avid knowledge
Ability to conceptualize innovative and creative ideas for spots
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline driven, ever changing environment
Capable of handling various responsibilities and multiple projects simultaneously
Strong communication and organizational skills
Detail-oriented
Able to work long hours as needed
Key Responsibilities:
Travel with the WWE Production team and assist in all aspects of live television production.
Assist in key communication between in arena and backstage aspects of production
Assist in preparation for all live television programming
Support Executive Producer in the execution of live programming.
Qualifications:
Two to five years of experience on a road crew for Live TV Tapings such as RAW, SmackDown, and PPV
Excellent communication skills and confidence to be able to communicate at all levels
Knowledgeable on live event productions and roles
Self-starter, who works well in a team environment and can think on his/her feet
Able to work in a high pressured deadline environment
Experience working with talent
Eager, enthusiastic and knows the WWE product
* Production Assistant – International Department
Key Responsibilities:
Provide overall assistance to Associate Producers and Producers in the International Department
Contribute ideas for show elements
Utilize digital archives to research show topics
Create non-linear timelines featuring program footage, b-roll material and interview clips
Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets
Assist in edit, audio and graphics production sessions
Qualifications:
WWE product knowledge
Television internship strongly preferred
Strong communication and organizational skills
Ability to conceptualize ideas in a creative, non-traditional way
Experience using Avid a plus
Able to work long hours, nights, weekends, etc. as needed
Capable of handling various responsibilities and multiple projects simultaneously
Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred
Must have valid Driver’s License
Be creatively driven
