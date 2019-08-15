WWE Hiring For Associate Producer, Production Assistant And More

– If you’d like to get into production work for WWE, your moment of opportunity may have come. WWE has posted several job listings including an Associate Producer for the road, Production Assistant, Social Media Editor and more. You can see the full list of new postings below:

* Senior Manager, Advertising Analytics

Key Responsibilities:

Work with various stakeholder groups, including Sales, Ad Operations, Finance, Product and Technology to understand business objectives and inform advertising analytics learning agenda

Create and maintain weekly and monthly reports for measuring performance; conduct ad hoc and deep dive analyses to derive insights and recommendations

Assist in the development of KPIs, automated interactive dashboards, and forecasting models for advertising business

Partner with Data Technology to manage requirements, data collection, data quality, structuring, and blending of data from multiple tools and sources in WWE’s enterprise data platform to meet analytical needs

Leverage data to guide Sales and Strategy Leadership to maximize inventory yield and to achieve annual revenue targets across owned and 3rd party platforms

Partner with other Data Analytics teams and shared resources to produce collaborative strategic insights

Essential Qualifications:

Bachelor degree with analytical focus (e.g., business administration, marketing, statistics, economics, engineering, computer science, etc.)

Minimum of 4-5 years’ work experience in a data analytics and/or data science role (for/with a digital publisher, agency, or ad technology company preferred)

Solid understanding of the fundamentals of digital advertising including ad sales, ad operations, ad serving technology, inventory yield, and revenue optimization

Proficiency in analyzing and interpreting data from platforms such as DFP and Google Analytics; experience with YouTube Analytics preferred

Highly Proficient in SQL (e.g. Redshift, BigQuery)

Experience with Business Intelligence and Visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, Looker, Qlik)

Proficiency in building, maintaining, and validating Excel reports and models

Ability to synthesize complex qualitative and quantitative data and communicate relevant insights and recommendations using data visualization

Strong organizational skills; ability to handle multiple concurrent projects and work independently

Strong written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to communicate clearly and confidently with internal stakeholders

Other Relevant Experience (a plus):

Consumer web/mobile, online/mobile gaming, social, and/or OTT content analytics experience

Experience with social media platform analytics/APIs, DMP platforms and/or digital 3rd party measurement tools (e.g., comScore, Nielsen, Dynamic Logic)

Experience with statistical and/or big data programming languages such as R, Python, Hive, Spark, SPSS, SAS

Basic technical knowledge of Coding/HTML (e.g., to help QA ads and ad tagging)

* Social Media Editor

Key Responsibilities:

Manage company’s day-to-day social media content and activities for all of WWE’s social platforms

Maintain brand presence on existing social media networks, including content and visual updates as needed

Provide real-time platform coverage during live and recorded WWE programming, including news posts, video clips, GIFs and more

Directly engage the WWE Universe, partners and more via social media platforms, fostering engagement and conversation

Strategize and develop effective social campaigns for internal and third-party initiatives, including sponsored executions

Develop original social-based editorial features such as themed Instagram Stories, slideshows, etc.

Support new, emerging features on existing platforms

Assist with the social strategy and execution for WWE YouTube channel promotion across social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands and products

Remain informed and familiar with social/digital content trends

Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Minimum 3 years of experience in social media editing and/or channel management

Must be able to work non-traditional schedule, including nights and weekends during WWE live TV programming

Strong written and verbal communication skills required

Impeccable grammar and diction required

Must be organized and detail-oriented with exceptional time management and multitasking abilities

Passion for emerging media trends and technology

Passion for pop culture

Familiarity of WWE TV shows, talent and storylines is a plus

Knowledge of the gaming industry, a plus

Experience with social media content management systems (Khoros, Crowd Tangle, Social Bakers, Snappy TV, Tweet Deck, Creator Studios, Canvas etc.), a plus

* Senior Art Director:

Key Responsibilities:

Work directly with Creative Director, Copywriters, and other Art Directors to

develop off-air creative from concept to completion

Explore/develop/produce innovative ideas appropriate to the client’s marketing

strategy within stated deadline and budget

Develop multiple concepts that deliver strategic creative

Justify your ideas and decisions with smart rationale, while staying open to other effective solutions

Promote design and visual ideas that are fresh, original, and elevate the brand

Coordinate with production, ensuring quality work that is on time

Keep current on the latest techniques of design, graphics, layout, typography

and photography; seek new and innovative techniques

Keep current with WWE programs, characters, storylines, and products

Requirements:

5+ years of entertainment/TV industry experience as a Designer/Art Director (focused on off-air)

Strong portfolio exhibiting concept and original design (key art, web and interactive media experience a plus)

Expert in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign (ability to illustrate a plus)

Portfolio should demonstrate cutting-edge creative that stands out from the clutter, fresh thinking and a creative approach to problem solving

Proactive team player and problem solver with the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities

Knowledge of all phases of production

IMPORTANT: This full-time position is based in our global headquarters in Stamford, CT. Applications without a link to your online portfolio will NOT be considered.

* Associate Producer

Key Responsibilities:

Write, edit, and produce weekly episodic for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT brands.

Manage spots from ideation to post production

Brainstorm and pitch ideas for new creative

Lead multiple creative projects at the same time

Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands, and products.

Qualifications:

Strong creative writing skills

Extensive Avid knowledge

Ability to conceptualize innovative and creative ideas for spots

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline driven, ever changing environment

Capable of handling various responsibilities and multiple projects simultaneously

Strong communication and organizational skills

Detail-oriented

Able to work long hours as needed

* Production Assistant – Road

Key Responsibilities:

Travel with the WWE Production team and assist in all aspects of live television production.

Assist in key communication between in arena and backstage aspects of production

Assist in preparation for all live television programming

Support Executive Producer in the execution of live programming.

Qualifications:

Two to five years of experience on a road crew for Live TV Tapings such as RAW, SmackDown, and PPV

Excellent communication skills and confidence to be able to communicate at all levels

Knowledgeable on live event productions and roles

Self-starter, who works well in a team environment and can think on his/her feet

Able to work in a high pressured deadline environment

Experience working with talent

Eager, enthusiastic and knows the WWE product

* Production Assistant – International Department

Key Responsibilities:

Provide overall assistance to Associate Producers and Producers in the International Department

Contribute ideas for show elements

Utilize digital archives to research show topics

Create non-linear timelines featuring program footage, b-roll material and interview clips

Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets

Assist in edit, audio and graphics production sessions

Qualifications:

WWE product knowledge

Television internship strongly preferred

Strong communication and organizational skills

Ability to conceptualize ideas in a creative, non-traditional way

Experience using Avid a plus

Able to work long hours, nights, weekends, etc. as needed

Capable of handling various responsibilities and multiple projects simultaneously

Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred

Must have valid Driver’s License

Be creatively driven