WWE News: WWE Hiring For New Jobs, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Heavy Machinery Visit Minnesota Bucks
– WWE is currently hiring for new positions, including a Warehouse Associate and Apparel Designer. Here are the details:
Warehouse Associate
We are looking for a hardworking warehouse associate to support our company’s warehouse operations. You will receive, sort, load, unload products and perform various warehouse activities.
Responsibilities
Process and ship orders accurately
Label and stockpile merchandise according to size, shape, and type
Box, pack and wrap merchandise in accordance with relevant procedures and standards
Organize stock and maintain inventory
Inspect products for defects and damages
Examine ingoing and outgoing shipments
Organize warehouse space
Receive, unload and place incoming inventory items appropriately
Check, verify and fill arena or stadium invoices
Contribute ideas on ways to improve or optimize warehousing procedures
Keep warehouse clean and organized daily
Requirements
Proven warehouse experience
Ability to operate hand truck, pallet jack and other warehouse equipment
Team player with organizational skills
Ability to lift or move heavy products
https://wwecorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wwecorp/job/Remote—Connecticut/Warehouse-Associate_R0003348-1
Apparel Designer/Illustrator
Are you a motivated, hands-on Designer/Artist ready to seize an opportunity to work on the next graphic t- shirt design that will be etched into the fabric of pop culture?
We’re seeking experienced Designers/Illustrators to join our Creative Services team and develop highly visible creative solutions that’ll impact our enormous global audience. You, the designer, will specialize in graphic t-shirt and apparel creations for a diverse landscape of talent brands/genres, focusing on creating original artwork, traditional & digital illustration, typography, logo and icon-based branding.
Experience within the apparel industry, an excellent eye for design and detail, an understanding of cultural, viral, and market trends as well as a passion/knowledge for Professional Wrestling are key factors for a successful candidate.
Your portfolio needs to demonstrate cutting-edge work that stands out from the clutter, shows fresh thinking and a creative approach to problem-solving. You must be extremely proficient in Illustrator and Photoshop.
Key Responsibilities:
Work directly with Creative Directors, Copywriters, and Art Directors to develop consumer products, from concept to completion
Execute key deliverables such as typographic layout, logo development, traditional & digital illustration
Interact with Project Management as well as the Creative Services Studio Group to collaborate on project trafficking and production, ensuring on-time, properly finished product results
Keep current with WWE Network and television programming, characters, storylines, and products
Participate in brainstorms and research the market for new trends and techniques
Requirements:
Strong portfolio demonstrating exceptional design and concepting capabilities
Expert in Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign
Able to think, react, and execute effectively in a fast-paced, high-volume environment
Able to simultaneously work on multiple projects with tight deadlines
Proactive, detail-oriented, and professional
Able to listen to initial direction and revise and execute against internal critiques
Excellent communication skills both verbally and in written forms
Collaborative with a solutions-oriented attitude and willingness to pitch in
Have an interest in social and cultural trends and fashions
A passion and understanding of Professional Wrestling
Currently a fan watching all programming
Bachelor’s degree/BFA in Design/Visual Communications
Minimum of four years of in-house hands-on design experience with fashion brands/apparel market
IMPORTANT: This freelance position is based in our global headquarters in Stamford, CT. Applications without a link to your online portfolio will NOT be considered.
https://wwecorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wwecorp/job/Stamford-CT–Headquarters/Apparel-Designer-Illustrator_R0003350
– Heavy Machinery visited the Minnesota Bucks yesterday:
A tradition unlike any other.
Welcome to Milwaukee, @tuckerwwe and @otiswwe!!@WWE | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/8vIyWt0wI9
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 12, 2019
– Here are highlights and backstage fallout videos for last night’s episode of NXT:
