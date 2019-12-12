WWE News: WWE Hiring For New Jobs, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Heavy Machinery Visit Minnesota Bucks

– WWE is currently hiring for new positions, including a Warehouse Associate and Apparel Designer. Here are the details:

Warehouse Associate

We are looking for a hardworking warehouse associate to support our company’s warehouse operations. You will receive, sort, load, unload products and perform various warehouse activities.

Responsibilities

Process and ship orders accurately

Label and stockpile merchandise according to size, shape, and type

Box, pack and wrap merchandise in accordance with relevant procedures and standards

Organize stock and maintain inventory

Inspect products for defects and damages

Examine ingoing and outgoing shipments

Organize warehouse space

Receive, unload and place incoming inventory items appropriately

Check, verify and fill arena or stadium invoices

Contribute ideas on ways to improve or optimize warehousing procedures

Keep warehouse clean and organized daily

Requirements

Proven warehouse experience

Ability to operate hand truck, pallet jack and other warehouse equipment

Team player with organizational skills

Ability to lift or move heavy products

https://wwecorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wwecorp/job/Remote—Connecticut/Warehouse-Associate_R0003348-1

Apparel Designer/Illustrator

Are you a motivated, hands-on Designer/Artist ready to seize an opportunity to work on the next graphic t- shirt design that will be etched into the fabric of pop culture?

We’re seeking experienced Designers/Illustrators to join our Creative Services team and develop highly visible creative solutions that’ll impact our enormous global audience. You, the designer, will specialize in graphic t-shirt and apparel creations for a diverse landscape of talent brands/genres, focusing on creating original artwork, traditional & digital illustration, typography, logo and icon-based branding.

Experience within the apparel industry, an excellent eye for design and detail, an understanding of cultural, viral, and market trends as well as a passion/knowledge for Professional Wrestling are key factors for a successful candidate.

Your portfolio needs to demonstrate cutting-edge work that stands out from the clutter, shows fresh thinking and a creative approach to problem-solving. You must be extremely proficient in Illustrator and Photoshop.

Key Responsibilities:

Work directly with Creative Directors, Copywriters, and Art Directors to develop consumer products, from concept to completion

Execute key deliverables such as typographic layout, logo development, traditional & digital illustration

Interact with Project Management as well as the Creative Services Studio Group to collaborate on project trafficking and production, ensuring on-time, properly finished product results

Keep current with WWE Network and television programming, characters, storylines, and products

Participate in brainstorms and research the market for new trends and techniques

Requirements:

Strong portfolio demonstrating exceptional design and concepting capabilities

Expert in Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign

Able to think, react, and execute effectively in a fast-paced, high-volume environment

Able to simultaneously work on multiple projects with tight deadlines

Proactive, detail-oriented, and professional

Able to listen to initial direction and revise and execute against internal critiques

Excellent communication skills both verbally and in written forms

Collaborative with a solutions-oriented attitude and willingness to pitch in

Have an interest in social and cultural trends and fashions

A passion and understanding of Professional Wrestling

Currently a fan watching all programming

Bachelor’s degree/BFA in Design/Visual Communications

Minimum of four years of in-house hands-on design experience with fashion brands/apparel market

IMPORTANT: This freelance position is based in our global headquarters in Stamford, CT. Applications without a link to your online portfolio will NOT be considered.

https://wwecorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/wwecorp/job/Stamford-CT–Headquarters/Apparel-Designer-Illustrator_R0003350

