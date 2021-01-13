WWE Hiring For New SVP of Talent Brand Management

WWE is continuing to expand their plans for their own talent management, posting an opening for a new SVP for the division. The company posted an opening on their corporate website for the position, which is described as follows:

The newly established WWE Talent Management Group will deliver outstanding 360- degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and improving monetization outlets for Talent and the WWE. The Senior Vice President, Talent is charged with the leadership, strategy, and overall success of the business unit. Reporting into the EVP, Operations and based in Stamford CT, this person will be accountable for both the short-term and long-term advancement of the division and its employees.

Responsibilities:

* Design a comprehensive strategy for the Talent Management Group through effective prioritization, planning, and establishment of responsibilities for departmental success.

* Lead all aspects of the TMG team while developing personal and professional goals for each member in both the short and long-term. Optimize organization structure in partnership with the EVP of Operations.

* Develop regular joint strategic talent brand planning, business reviews (roadmaps, innovation, etc.), and tactical activities (systems and processes, governance, performance objectives, and critical achievements) to ensure both the WWE brand and our Talent brands needs and expectations are met.

* Build operational procedures in collaboration with key executives across the organization for effective cross-functional partnership.

* Establish communication with external business partners and key internal business unit leadership to assist in crafting brand growth strategies.

* Develop a clear set of measures to analyze, forecast, track, and communicate results and challenges to the senior leadership team.

* Develop long-term relationships with all WWE talent and drive opportunities for talent brands internally and externally. Align talent goals and personal interests to WWE critical initiatives.

* Assist in benchmarking economics for talent engagements while providing market intelligence for holistic brand development.

* Able to travel for business as needed (approximately 20-25%) and work a flexible schedule as needed.