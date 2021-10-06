wrestling
WWE Hiring For Several Positions Including Director of Live Events
WWE has new job listings for several positions in the company, including a director of live events and several jobs involved with production. They include:
– Director, Live Events – Northeast:
The WWE is hiring and looking for a new Director of Live Events! This position will be based at WWE’s global headquarters in Stamford, CT reporting directly to the VP, Live Events.
This person will be responsible for leading and/or supervising all aspects of marketing, sales, and public relations for approximately 80-100 events annually. The candidate will initially concentrate on the Northeastern portion of the United States and Eastern Canada.
This person will provide strategic management and continuity between events and markets in the region both in scheduling and marketing working collaboratively with the departmental colleagues to improve the success of live shows/tours.
Responsibilities:
Oversee staff of Marketing Managers for the region
Provide and/or coordinate scaling and pricing for all regional events
Develop media/advertising campaign and strategy per event based upon assigned budgets
Build meaningful relations with both media & venue partners within the region
Work with local media partners and venues to build and implement marketing strategies, sales and creative promotions
Ensure standard methodologies adhered to regarding talent relations, local production, logistics, etc.
Provide regional market insights regarding live entertainment industry initiatives
Maintain an in-depth understanding of appropriate market demographics
Participation in departmental strategy meetings with the VP & SVP of Live Events
Determine and manage the live shows/tours P&L
When appropriate, engage other WWE business lines to ensure Live Events is accurately aligned
Work with live event creative services, TV/Digital and radio producers to develop a custom creative strategy in each market
Work with detailed sales reports and reporting methods
Build and analyze various reports on event sales and trends
Required to be on site for all events in the Northeast region which the Director is the event lead and responsible for day of event accountabilities
Qualifications:
7 years live entertainment proven experience, preferably live shows/tours or venue management
Demonstrable history of excellent industry contacts and working relationships
Proven track record in promoting profitable live shows/tours
Broad knowledge of current markets and venues landscape
Excellent negotiation, communication and presentation skills
Bachelor’s Degree
Must be flexible with working nights, weekends and holidays
Significant travel for meetings & events will be expected (40-60% annually)They are also hiring in the TV production/Digital Media area.
WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, creative & detail-oriented Production Assistant to work within WWE’s Media Team. This position will help create, produce and edit digital video content to be published across all digital and social channels.
Key Responsibilities:
Produce and edit clip requests, as well as short-form and long-form digital video content for our WWE Digital platforms in a self-efficient manner
Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands, and products
Edit multiple projects concurrently
Work cross department with WWE’s in house graphics team on requests and timelines
Responsible for quality control for all aspects of production and content for video projects
Qualifications:
1+ years of related experience in Digital post production
1+ years of editing experience with applications such as Avid and Adobe Suite (Premiere, After Effects, and Photoshop)
Experience in editing features
Knowledge of digital and social platforms (YouTube, Facebook, etc.)
Capable of handling and organizing multiple projects simultaneously
Able to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Knowledgeable about current and/or past WWE TV shows, products, talent, and storylines preferred
Creative, self-motivated and a problem solver
Willing and able to travel as needed and work a possible weekend schedule
Some control room experience
Bachelors degree in Communications, Digital Media, Social Media, Video Production or related field of study
– Production Assistant – International
WWE is seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic Production Assistant to work with our International TV team! This position will cover a broad spectrum of television production including elements of Live television, plus all aspects of post-production.
The International TV team is a division within WWE that is responsible for international programming. From collaborating with Producers to working with teams abroad, this is a fast-paced environment comprised of dedicated individuals!
Responsibilities:
Provide assistance to WWE Associate Producers and Producers in the International Department
Contribute ideas for show elements
Utilize digital archives to research show topics
Create non-linear timelines featuring program footage, b-roll material and interview clips
Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets
Assist in edit, audio and graphics production sessions
Qualifications:
Television internship strongly preferred
Creatively driven
Strong communication and organizational skills
Ability to conceptualize ideas in a creative, non-traditional way
Experience using Avid or Adobe and Photoshop is a plus
Able to work long hours, nights, weekends, etc. as needed
Capable of handling various responsibilities and multiple projects simultaneously
Knowledge about WWE TV shows, products, talent and storylines a plus but not required
Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred)
– Production Coordinator, WWE Media
WWE is looking for a Production Coordinator to join the best-in-class WWE Media Digital Video team!
The Production Coordinator is detail-orientated, has strong administrative skills and can balance multiple tasks simultaneously. Tasks include vendor reconciliation, talent management, assisting with live in studio productions and handling general day-to-day business operations. This person will help to coordinate and arrange shoot details, generate and distribute call sheets, as well as keep our departmental documents up to date.
Main Responsibilities:
General Administrative Duties such as Scanning, Copying, Faxing, and Filing
Generating, Distributing, and Organizing Call Sheets, Location Agreements, Guest Releases, etc.
Creating and managing PA/Editor staffing rotation schedules
Booking Travel for WWE Staff, WWE Freelancers, and WWE Talent
Requesting WWE Talent for Shoots with Talent Relations team
Coding and Submitting Invoices to Business Operations and Accounts Payable for Processing
Logging Costs in Movie Magic Budgeting Software and Microsoft Excel
Reconciling Department P-Card Costs via the WWE Concur Platform
Tracking and Logging of Department Editor Hours
Creating schedules and project management of sponsored deliverables.
Requirements:
A college degree and 2 years of related Production Coordinator experience.
Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.
Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment.
The ability to work well with others and collaborate across the organization to achieve team goals.
Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to organize and prioritize tasks.
Strong multi-tasking and time management skills.
Tech savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook/Word/Excel)
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke Seemingly Reacts to Corey Graves’ Comments During Her Raw Match
- Mojo Rawley Reveals He Nearly Became Part of a New League of Nations Stable in WWE
- Teil Rhodes Claims AEW ‘Doesn’t Happen’ Without Cody Rhodes Leaving WWE on His Own
- Jim Ross On Chris Jericho’s WWE Debut On Raw In 1999, Vince McMahon Eventually Changing His Mind On Jericho