WWE Hiring For Several Positions Including Director of Live Events

WWE has new job listings for several positions in the company, including a director of live events and several jobs involved with production. They include:

– Director, Live Events – Northeast:

The WWE is hiring and looking for a new Director of Live Events! This position will be based at WWE’s global headquarters in Stamford, CT reporting directly to the VP, Live Events.

This person will be responsible for leading and/or supervising all aspects of marketing, sales, and public relations for approximately 80-100 events annually. The candidate will initially concentrate on the Northeastern portion of the United States and Eastern Canada.

This person will provide strategic management and continuity between events and markets in the region both in scheduling and marketing working collaboratively with the departmental colleagues to improve the success of live shows/tours.

Responsibilities:

Oversee staff of Marketing Managers for the region

Provide and/or coordinate scaling and pricing for all regional events

Develop media/advertising campaign and strategy per event based upon assigned budgets

Build meaningful relations with both media & venue partners within the region

Work with local media partners and venues to build and implement marketing strategies, sales and creative promotions

Ensure standard methodologies adhered to regarding talent relations, local production, logistics, etc.

Provide regional market insights regarding live entertainment industry initiatives

Maintain an in-depth understanding of appropriate market demographics

Participation in departmental strategy meetings with the VP & SVP of Live Events

Determine and manage the live shows/tours P&L

When appropriate, engage other WWE business lines to ensure Live Events is accurately aligned

Work with live event creative services, TV/Digital and radio producers to develop a custom creative strategy in each market

Work with detailed sales reports and reporting methods

Build and analyze various reports on event sales and trends

Required to be on site for all events in the Northeast region which the Director is the event lead and responsible for day of event accountabilities

Qualifications:

7 years live entertainment proven experience, preferably live shows/tours or venue management

Demonstrable history of excellent industry contacts and working relationships

Proven track record in promoting profitable live shows/tours

Broad knowledge of current markets and venues landscape

Excellent negotiation, communication and presentation skills

Bachelor’s Degree

Must be flexible with working nights, weekends and holidays

Significant travel for meetings & events will be expected (40-60% annually)They are also hiring in the TV production/Digital Media area.

– Production Assistant

WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, creative & detail-oriented Production Assistant to work within WWE’s Media Team. This position will help create, produce and edit digital video content to be published across all digital and social channels.

Key Responsibilities:

Produce and edit clip requests, as well as short-form and long-form digital video content for our WWE Digital platforms in a self-efficient manner

Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands, and products

Edit multiple projects concurrently

Work cross department with WWE’s in house graphics team on requests and timelines

Responsible for quality control for all aspects of production and content for video projects

Qualifications:

1+ years of related experience in Digital post production

1+ years of editing experience with applications such as Avid and Adobe Suite (Premiere, After Effects, and Photoshop)

Experience in editing features

Knowledge of digital and social platforms (YouTube, Facebook, etc.)

Capable of handling and organizing multiple projects simultaneously

Able to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Knowledgeable about current and/or past WWE TV shows, products, talent, and storylines preferred

Creative, self-motivated and a problem solver

Willing and able to travel as needed and work a possible weekend schedule

Some control room experience

Bachelors degree in Communications, Digital Media, Social Media, Video Production or related field of study

– Production Assistant – International

WWE is seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic Production Assistant to work with our International TV team! This position will cover a broad spectrum of television production including elements of Live television, plus all aspects of post-production.

The International TV team is a division within WWE that is responsible for international programming. From collaborating with Producers to working with teams abroad, this is a fast-paced environment comprised of dedicated individuals!

Responsibilities:

Provide assistance to WWE Associate Producers and Producers in the International Department

Contribute ideas for show elements

Utilize digital archives to research show topics

Create non-linear timelines featuring program footage, b-roll material and interview clips

Log talent interviews, shows and various media library assets

Assist in edit, audio and graphics production sessions

Qualifications:

Television internship strongly preferred

Creatively driven

Strong communication and organizational skills

Ability to conceptualize ideas in a creative, non-traditional way

Experience using Avid or Adobe and Photoshop is a plus

Able to work long hours, nights, weekends, etc. as needed

Capable of handling various responsibilities and multiple projects simultaneously

Knowledge about WWE TV shows, products, talent and storylines a plus but not required

Bachelor degree (Communications, TV/Film Production, or related field of study preferred)

– Production Coordinator, WWE Media

WWE is looking for a Production Coordinator to join the best-in-class WWE Media Digital Video team!

The Production Coordinator is detail-orientated, has strong administrative skills and can balance multiple tasks simultaneously. Tasks include vendor reconciliation, talent management, assisting with live in studio productions and handling general day-to-day business operations. This person will help to coordinate and arrange shoot details, generate and distribute call sheets, as well as keep our departmental documents up to date.

Main Responsibilities:

General Administrative Duties such as Scanning, Copying, Faxing, and Filing

Generating, Distributing, and Organizing Call Sheets, Location Agreements, Guest Releases, etc.

Creating and managing PA/Editor staffing rotation schedules

Booking Travel for WWE Staff, WWE Freelancers, and WWE Talent

Requesting WWE Talent for Shoots with Talent Relations team

Coding and Submitting Invoices to Business Operations and Accounts Payable for Processing

Logging Costs in Movie Magic Budgeting Software and Microsoft Excel

Reconciling Department P-Card Costs via the WWE Concur Platform

Tracking and Logging of Department Editor Hours

Creating schedules and project management of sponsored deliverables.

Requirements:

A college degree and 2 years of related Production Coordinator experience.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.

Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment.

The ability to work well with others and collaborate across the organization to achieve team goals.

Exceptional attention to detail and the ability to organize and prioritize tasks.

Strong multi-tasking and time management skills.

Tech savvy and proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook/Word/Excel)