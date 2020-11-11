wrestling / News
WWE Hiring For Talent Brand Manager
WWE is ramping up their plans for their own talent brand management department, posting a job listing for a Talent Brand Manager. The company has posted a job listing for the position on their corporate site, looking for someone who to be part of the “WWE Talent Management Group” which will “deliver best-in-class 360-degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and maximizing monetization opportunities for Talent and WWE.”
The job’s responsibilities list as follows:
* Work across all lines of business to develop and execute growth strategies for talent brands.
* Drive opportunities for talent brands internally and externally.
* Align talent goals and personal interests to WWE strategic initiatives.
* Develop and maintain talent marketing materials.
* Monitor growth of individual talent brands.
* Collaborate with talent third parties to solicit and assess new opportunities.
* Assist in benchmarking economics for talent engagements.
* Provide market intelligence and best practices for holistic brand development.
