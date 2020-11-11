WWE Hiring For Talent Brand Manager

WWE is ramping up their plans for their own talent brand management department, posting a job listing for a Talent Brand Manager. The company has posted a job listing for the position on their corporate site, looking for someone who to be part of the “WWE Talent Management Group” which will “deliver best-in-class 360-degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and maximizing monetization opportunities for Talent and WWE.”

The job’s responsibilities list as follows: