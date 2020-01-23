WWE Hiring For Two Managerial Positions

WWE is now looking for two managerial positions within the company, including a manager for road operations and a manager of global media partnerships. Here are full details:

Manager, Talent, Road Operations:

The Talent Operations Road Manager will be responsible for managing day to day relations with WWE Talent and will work closely with the Talent Relations department. They will serve as a direct link for talent, be in constant communication with them and responsible for managing appearances, supporting/promoting the interest of the Talent, advising/counseling Talent concerning professional matters, long-term plans and personal decisions which may affect their career. Reporting to the SVP, Talent Relations, the ideal candidate will also maintain strong business relationships with Talent agents/agencies, and internal stakeholders such as Marketing, AMG, Publicity, Sales/Sponsorship, Consumer Products, Creative Writing, in order to best serve their inquiries and requests. Exceptional interpersonal skills required to develop strong and successful relations.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Own and operate Talent WWE Talent calendars through the TR App and TMS.

– Appearances coordination and communication.

– Distribution of all information for designated talents.

– Appearances, contract information, personal & legal matters (Immigration, deals, Passports), Medical, Off Days, Payroll, Travel, TR HUB.

– Talent contract knowledge, enforcing contracts/policies and main roster on-boarding.

– Participate in contract negotiations, oversee business deals and arrange meetings as needed

– Individual Performer Brand knowledge and growth.

– Supporting and promoting the best of interest of Talent, including personal development as needed.

– Assist the SVP, Talent Relations and the other Talent Relations team members to create and distribute weekly forms for WWE Talents at events.

– Assist with the management of Extras at TV, including all IP and Medical paperwork.

– Assist with on-site projects (Examples include but not limited to AEGIS Testing, ImPact testing, Press Conferences, Meet & Greets, Backstage Tours, etc.)

– Collaborate with the sales organization to drive revenue from Talent endorsements and paid appearances.

– Contact for IP releases / physicals for Legends or special guests at events.

– Contact person for WWE Show line ups and Referee assignments.

– Develop and distribute communication materials for Main Roster and Former Talent.

– Manage Talent on-site activity at WWE events as appropriate / necessary.

– Position will require travel.

Qualifications:

– Proven experience working as a publicist in the industry preferred

– Impeccable interpersonal and social skills

– Efficient multitasking and time management abilities

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Exceptional debating and public speaking abilities

– Professional appearance and demeanor

– Strong knowledge of current affairs in the industry

Manager, Global Media Partnerships:

WWE is seeking a savvy, hands-on Manager of Global Media Partnerships focused on day-to-day interactions with WWE’s largest media partners and supporting the VP and Director, Global Media Partnerships in managing the key domestic and international TV partnerships.

Key Responsibilities:

– Manage day-to-day interactions with WWE’s key media Partners and support Partners’ efforts in monetizing their WWE rights

– Build and maintain constructive relationships with stakeholders within partner organization(s)

– Work with WWE TV Production and Partner to execute innovative on-air concepts and programs

– Interact collaboratively with internal stakeholders at all levels to share information, transact business agreements, and improve cross-departmental process

– Manage relationships within media partner organizations including facilitating requests for backstage tours and tickets

– Coordinate and integrate media strategy across WWE teams and departments, while supporting approval and execution of media partner initiatives

– Understand marketing needs and business models of sponsorship/advertising buyers to support advertising and sponsorship sales and facilitate program delivery

Qualifications:

– 2-4 years of experience at a media company, sports property, or agency preferred

– A proactive and self-motivated individual with the ability to effectively manage multiple short-term and long-term priorities for designated partners

– Demonstrable experience problem-solving and taking a tactical approach to accomplish internal and external client-facing tasks

– Exceptional verbal, written, and presentation skills with strong attention to detail

– Willing and able to travel and work outside normal business hours as needed

– Ability to work in Stamford (CT) and New York City

– Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment while staying highly organized and detail-oriented

– Bachelor’s Degree