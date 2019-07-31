WWE Hiring For Three New Positions Including Social Media Editor

– WWE is hiring for three different positions in the company.

The first is for Director, Scripted Development & Programming, WWE Studios. The description states that they are “seeking a scripted executive for their rapidly expanding scripted division. This role, reporting to VP, Scripted, will assist in the development and production of scripted series & features, from conception and deal-making to production and delivery. This position will be an active contributor to the overall WWE scripted programming strategy. The ideal candidate will have strong relationships with agents and network executives; fantastic taste in material; have a deep knowledge of established writers and the ability to identify emerging voices. Must have the ability to source material and leverage IP. Experience in both comedy and drama preferred.”

JOB DESCRIPTION:

* Develop new scripted series and features for WWE Studios, including meeting with and taking pitches from potential writers.

* Assist in the production of pilots and series, including pre-production, production, and post.

* Maintain high degree of knowledge of current events and trends internally with our talent and discuss with staff and producers.

* Aid in the implementation of WWE Studios’ international strategy, locating production partners and scripted opportunities around the world. Identify writers for international productions.

* Responsible for communication amongst programming, marketing, PR and other internal departments across all offices.

You can find more details here.

Secondly, they’re looking for a new Social Media Editor. The description says the person hired will be “responsible for creating and programming social media content for WWE’s 1 billion plus social followers around the globe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and more. The successful candidate will represent WWE and be the voice of the brand across all channels, as well as devise, coordinate and execute multiplatform strategies for internal and external campaigns.”

Key Responsibilities:

* Manage company’s day-to-day social media content and activities for all of WWE’s social platforms

* Maintain brand presence on existing social media networks, including content and visual updates as needed

* Provide real-time platform coverage during live and recorded WWE programming, including news posts, video clips, GIFs and more

* Directly engage the WWE Universe, partners and more via social media platforms, fostering engagement and conversation

* Strategize and develop effective social campaigns for internal and third-party initiatives, including sponsored executions

* Develop original social-based editorial features such as themed Instagram Stories, slideshows, etc.

* Support new, emerging features on existing platforms

* Assist with the social strategy and execution for WWE YouTube channel promotion across social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

* Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands and products

* Remain informed and familiar with social/digital content trends

* Perform other duties as assigned

You can find more details on that here.

Finally, they’re looking for a Digital Content Producer, which they say is “a creative, meticulous and versatile Digital Content Producer. This producer will be responsible for creating and programming digital and social media content as a member of WWE’s Programming & Media Operations team, primarily based out of WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The ideal candidate should be passionate about web and social content trends and utilizes a journalistic approach to content creation.”

Responsibilities:

* Manage day-to-day editorial production and programming efforts for flagship WWE website, WWE Network, WWE App and other WWE-branded digital content and social media platforms

* Produce engaging content for the WWE.com website and social media platforms operated by WWE, encompassing functional updates, article and headline writing, interactive Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat Story construction, as well as video playlist curation

* Perform other content and programming duties including WWE.com homepage and WWE App content management, leveraging news judgment and data analytics to drive editorial decision-making

* Pitch and generate original content across multiple formats, including articles, photo galleries, polls, video presentations and other interactive features

* Curate content across WWE social media platforms during live television programs and drive conversation among WWE fans on Twitter

* Develop content programming and marketing strategies for WWE Network video content, including both live shows and original series

* Coordinate with digital design, photography, social media and video production teams to support daily multi-faceted, multimedia content creation

* Produce and conduct interviews with talent and assist in execution of on-location video and photo productions, with availability to travel when required

* Independently generate grammatically accurate and polished copy with minimal edits required

* Keep current with WWE and NXT programming, story lines, talent, brands and products

More information on that position can be found here.