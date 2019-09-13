WWE Hiring New Writers, Manger of Community Relations And More

WWE is hiring for several new positions including junior and senior level writers, which you can see details for in the listings below.

– Writer

**THE WWE CREATIVE TEAM IS CURRENTLY STAFFING JUNIOR TO SENIOR LEVEL WRITING POSITIONS**

WWE develops and produces the longest running weekly episodic television show in history. With 52 weeks of original programming combining action, adventure, comedy, horror, drama and reality, the creative team’s goal is to provide compelling stories portrayed by the world’s most charismatic, diverse, larger-than-life characters on or off television.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop clearly defined yet emotionally complex characters for a diverse group of WWE Superstars

Script descriptive, thought-provoking, edgy, creative storylines for Monday Night RAW, SmackDown LIVE as well as select programming on the WWE Network

Collaborate with a team of road and home-based writers to create compelling Monday Night RAW and Smackdown LIVE stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow

Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE brand and each talent’s skills and history

Qualifications:

Minimum of five years professional writing for TV, film or social media

Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus

Writing and directing reality television a plus

Experience in all aspects of live TV production a plus

Plugged into pop culture

Work closely and effectively with Talent, Writers, and Producers

Strong understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus but not required

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a team environment

BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or industry experience in lieu of degree

– Motion Graphics Designer

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Advanced Media Group is responsible for the company’s social platforms, original short form digital series and the OTT subscription service, the WWE Network.

We are seeking an enthusiastic, detail-oriented Motion Graphics Designer to work within WWE’s growing Advanced Media Group. This position will create motion graphics, animation and content optimized for digital social media platforms. Candidate will see projects from concept to finish.

• Design & animate on-air graphics packages (titles, lower thirds, transitions, etc.)

• Create corresponding style guides and AE templates

• Work closely with video producers and creative leads to meet video calendar

• Fulfill requests from social media producers to solve daily video graphics needs

• Report to Senior Motion Art Director

Qualifications

• 4+ years of motion graphics for digital platforms

• Accustom to the speed of daily, video production for the internet

Experience with news & entertainment graphics for digital videos

Excellent typography skills

• Excellent sense of screen layout, image cropping and photo/video selection

• Knowledge of current web motion design best practices and emerging trends

• Comfortable with a multi-disciplinary environment of creative, tech and product

• Mature; respectful of business needs, shipping dates and “real world” challenges

• Work within various video formats and platforms (IG, Facebook, Snapchat, etc.)

• Adobe After Effects & Creative Suite required; Cinema 4D and modeling tools helpful

• Entertainment brand experience preferred

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills

• Portfolio must be submitted with application

– Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant, WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Job Responsibilities:

• Front Desk management and building support for the WWE Performance Center

• General administrative duties including but not limited to: light calendar management, answering phones, scheduling meetings/conference/video calls, travel coordination/logistics

• Managing the Performance Center calendars

• Visitor/Fan management

• Responsible for handling internal and external correspondence, processing expense reports and invoice processing

• Management of Talent data including continuous upkeep, diligently checking for accuracy and proper communication of information

• Track building attendance

• Organize incoming/outgoing mail and packages, distribute deliveries

• Sort and distribute fan mail for Talent

• Schedule mail/package pick-ups with various carriers

• Answering basic questions from Talent; assist with general Talent communication in a professional manner

• Update Talent schedules as needed using WWE talent app

• Transcribe and share meeting minutes for coaches meeting

• Attend TV tapings to assist with ad hoc tasks, including but not limited to: catering requests with pick-up and distribution

Requirements:

• 3 years of experience in an administrative assistant role in a corporate environment working directly with senior-level executives

• Strong skills in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

• Project management experience a plus

• Responsible, reliable, and trustworthy, with proven track record of working with confidential information

• Superior attention to detail, but also able to multi-task with multiple distracations

• Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and communication skills with strong sense of tact/ discretion

• Able to interact well with employees and business partners of all levels and backgrounds

• Self-motivated, proactive and able to work well both independently and collaboratively using good business judgment and common sense

• Comfortable working with and maintaining various forms of technology and electronic equipment, tech savvy is a plus

• Can-do, positive, flexible attitude and demeanor, and willing to roll up sleeves as needed in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

• Able to work 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM from Monday-Friday, plus off-hours/overtime as needed and be available via phone 24/7. Flex time available on Thursdays and Fridays.

• Clean driver’s license and vehicle to be used for business as needed

• Bachelor’s degree preferred

– Photo Editor

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Advanced Media Group is responsible for the company’s social platforms, original short form digital series and the OTT subscription service, the WWE Network.

We are seeking a Photo Editor to join WWE’s growing Advanced Media Group. The ideal candidate is a self-starter who can multi-task, implement creative solutions and apply their growing knowledge to work independently. This position will work on daily creative photo requests across all platforms. Edit and deliver galleries and photo assets in real time for immediate publishing during live broadcast. This team member has a strong eye for compelling photography, drives ideas through creative photo editing and is an innovative thinker with a unique viewpoint.

• Edit, lightly retouch, color correct, organize, resize & deliver photography during live broadcasts

• Research, retouch, and color-correct photos for daily and ongoing requests across all platforms

• Handle a high-volume of requests for multiple departments simultaneously

• Research, purchase, and manage stock and third-party imagery

• Maintain digital archives including entering metadata

• Report to Photo Director

Qualifications

• 4+ years of professional experience on a Photo Team

• Entertainment brand experience preferred

• Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite

• Technically proficient in processing raw files, retouching, and color-correcting images

• The ability to create masks is a plus

• Willing and able to work nights, weekends, and on-call as needed per the team schedule

• Skill and enthusiasm for working in a fast-paced environment

• Deadline-oriented with strong time management skills and attention to detail

• Capable of taking direction and learning systems quickly and adeptly

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent preferred

• Portfolio must be submitted with application

– Manager, Community Relations

The role of the Community Relations Manager will be to work in conjunction with Sr. Director to develop strategy and activation plans for key partnerships in the Empowerment and Hope Pillars. This individual will also help to further develop the CR program for NXT Talent.

This position will report directly to the Sr. Director, Community Relations.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in the development and management of fully integrated partner strategies, action plans, timelines and budgets for CSR pillars focused on Empowerment and Hope partnerships.

Build, manage and expand existing partnerships with Girl Up, UNICEF, Susan G. Komen, and Make-A-Wish to support WWE brand goals and objectives as well as impact mission/cause of partner organizations.

Identify and recommend additional partners to expand portfolio and reach of WWE’s programs

Build and manage relationships with key internal and external partners to further WWE’s CR platform to build brand recognition and corporate reputation.

Assist PPV event lead to plan and execute events as part of the managed partnerships at core pay-per-view events: Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Effectively use all WWE and partner assets (most notably social media and digital) to merchandise programs and partnerships to key audiences including the non-profit, media, and corporate communities.

Create and manage CR program for NXT that will support existing partners, provide opportunities for NXT Talent participation with local programs and further integration in core PPV activations during Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Build positive relationships with community leaders, nonprofit organizations, and corporate partners to ensure the success of WWE Community.

Manage, supervise, and mentor a Coordinator.

Keep current with WWE programming, Talent, products, and services

Qualifications Requirements:

4 to 5 years of experience developing, organizing, and executing CR programs, initiatives, and events for an entertainment/media company (TV/broadcasting experience preferred)

Communications/social media and cause marketing experience preferred

Excellent written and verbal communications, leadership/management, interpersonal, organizational, and presentation skills

Able to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced work environment, effectively managing multiple programs and projects simultaneously while still paying close attention to detail

Strong understanding of digital/social media tools and platforms

Proactive, self-motivated team player that can execute independently

Willing and able to be hands-on in executing programs

Able to work flexible hours and travel for business as needed (approximately 35%)

Valid driver’s license and vehicle that can be used for business as needed

Bachelor degree in Communications, PR, Marketing, or related field of study preferred

– Manager, Network Email Marketing

Based in Stamford, CT, the Manager of WWE Network Email Marketing will oversee the development and execution of all WWE Network email marketing programs, focusing on subscriber acquisition, engagement and retention. This person should be highly organized, motivated, and able to flourish in a fast-paced environment. This position will report directly to the Sr. Director of WWE Network Marketing and will require regular liaison with employees at various levels across the broader WWE organization.

Responsibilities

The primary focus of this role is to plan, develop, manage and execute daily WWE Network email marketing campaigns. This includes strategic planning, audience identification/segmentation, creative and copy development, email deployment and performance reporting

Develop email strategies and tactics to facilitate our WWE Network subscriber acquisition, engagement and retention goals

Provide email support for other departments including Shop, Live Events and Marketing

Execute personalization campaigns (customized subject lines, copy, creative, etc.) to get the right message to the right customer at the right time

Serve as the primary marketing liaison with our ESP, and be the subject matter expert on its tools, capabilities and roadmap

Monitor email programs of other streaming services and keep current on industry best practices with regards to email marketing

Ad hoc projects as necessary

Qualifications

5 years of email marketing/database segmentation experience

Direct response experience; very comfortable with testing and analytics

Experience with email service providers (Sailthru preferred) and knowledge of HTML a plus

Experience in project management in a fast-paced environment

Strong analytical skills anchored by natural, common sense thinking

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to work flexible hours including some nights and weekends based on business need

Bachelor’s degree required

– Senior Coordinator, Network Email Marketing

Based in Stamford, CT, the Sr. Coordinator of WWE Network Email Marketing will oversee the development and execution of all WWE Network email marketing programs, focusing on subscriber acquisition, engagement and retention. This person should be highly organized, motivated, and able to flourish in a fast-paced environment. This position will report directly to the Sr. Director of WWE Network Marketing and will require regular liaison with employees at various levels across the broader WWE organization.

Responsibilities

The primary focus of this role is to plan, develop, manage and execute daily WWE Network email marketing campaigns. This includes strategic planning, audience identification/segmentation, creative and copy development, email deployment and performance reporting

Develop email strategies and tactics to facilitate our WWE Network subscriber acquisition, engagement and retention goals

Provide email support for other departments including Shop, Live Events and Marketing

Execute personalization campaigns (customized subject lines, copy, creative, etc.) to get the right message to the right customer at the right time

Serve as the primary marketing liaison with our ESP, and be the subject matter expert on its tools, capabilities and roadmap

Monitor email programs of other streaming services and keep current on industry best practices with regards to email marketing

Ad hoc projects as necessary

Qualifications

3 years of email marketing/database segmentation experience

Direct response experience; very comfortable with testing and analytics

Experience with email service providers (Sailthru preferred) and knowledge of HTML a plus

Experience in project management in a fast-paced environment

Strong analytical skills anchored by natural, common sense thinking

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Able to work flexible hours including some nights and weekends based on business need

Bachelor’s degree required

– VP of WWE Fan Analytics

The Vice President of Fan Analytics will provide expertise and leadership for advancing the data analytics capability for all of WWE’s direct to consumer businesses. He/she will work with the SVP Data Strategy and other team members to implement the data strategy vision, to govern and to create a culture that manages data as an enterprise asset. For key Fan-facing businesses, this role will proactively identify and execute strategic data capturing and structuring initiatives across the organization, working in partnership with Data Technology to deliver BI solutions based on industry best practices as well as be a leader of data-driven insights that support the exploitation of strategic and tactical business opportunities. Reports to the SVP, Data Strategy.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify and standardize the use and governance of data and analytics in support of the enterprise’s business strategy. This includes the governance of data and algorithms used for analysis, analytical applications, and automated decision making.

Innovate with and expand the organization’s reporting and analytics offerings — emerging analytical approaches, skills and technologies; facilitate the evolution to self-service analytics

Identify new kinds, types, and sources of data to drive business innovation throughout the organization. Help define processes for the effective, integrated introduction of new data.

Be a champion for the information services provided by the enterprise, related data and analytics management capabilities.

Help to organize and lead a data and analytics governance council to provide executive sponsorship and oversight for governance policy creation and compliance.

Evolve and institutionalize behaviors for the appropriate use of information within changing security requirements and privacy needs.

Ensure that business reports derived from controlled data are consistent and representative of the true state of the business.

Support the development, publication and maintenance of the enterprise data architecture, as well as a roadmap for its future development that matches and supports business needs.

Manage the full analytical lifecycle from concept to delivery, connecting optimization metrics to the strategic intent of campaigns and underlying business objectives

Lead a team consisting of data and analytics experts either as direct reports or virtual team members, and participate on teams with technical professionals, and other specialists.

Qualifications:

A bachelor’s or master’s degree in business administration, computer science, data science, information science or related field, or equivalent work experience.

15+ years of professional experience in corporate analytics-related roles.

Experience in integrating complex, cross-corporate processes and information strategies, and designing strategic metrics and scorecards.

Analytical skills: outstanding analytical and problem-solving abilities; experience with development and use of advanced analytics tools including media/marketing analysis, financial planning and forecasting, CRM and LTV measurement.

Familiarity with business information generation and ‘data-in-action’ analysis methods.

Information strategy experience; experience with strategic technology planning and execution.

Data science expertise and/or experience leading teams of data scientists. Ability to apply cutting edge statistical techniques to business problems. Able to effectively analyze, review, diagnose, and quality check modeled results.

Gravitas to develop a framework for information and analytics governance, as well as to sell and embed it in all levels of the business.

Excellent business acumen and interpersonal skills; able to work across business lines at senior levels to influence and effect change to achieve common goals.

Proven data literacy — the ability to describe business use cases/outcomes, data sources and management concepts, and analytical approaches/options. The ability to translate among the languages used by executive, business, IT and quant stakeholders.

Ability to balance team and individual responsibilities; building teams and consensus; getting things done through others not directly under his/her supervision; working ethically and with integrity.

Demonstrated knowledge of retail/e-commerce, entertainment, and digital media business processes and resultant information needs, including risk and regulatory factors relating to information flows.

Self-motivated with a “roll up your sleeves” work style.

TV, Entertainment, Media, or Sports industry experience strongly preferred.