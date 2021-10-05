WWE Hiring NXT Social Media Production Assistant, Live Event Booking Manager

WWE has a couple of new job openings, posting listings for an NXT Social Media Production Assistant and a Live Event Booking Manager. WWE posted the job bookings over the last few days, and you can see the postings below:

Senior Production Assistant – Social Media, NXT

WWE is seeking and enthusiastic Senior Production Assistant, Social Media to work within WWE’s Media Group! This position will be based in Orlando, FL and report to the Manager, Social Media Production and will work alongside a team of social media producers.

Key Responsibilities:

* Create/shoot social content, both photo and video, for WWE/NXT’s brand and talent social channels at various WWE live events, television tapings, network specials and talent appearances

* Alongside the NXT Social Media Manager, create content and monitor outreach for WWE’s talent recruitment efforts.

* Coordinate the creation of video and graphic assets and ensure their timely approval and implementation

* Directly engage fans and partners via social media platforms, encouraging positive conversations and relationships

* Supervise, track, interpret, and use social media industry trends and standard methodologies

Requirements:

* 2+ years of related work experience in Live TV/Digital production, PR/Marketing, and/or journalism environment

* Strong understanding of social media and its role in business as well as experience handling social media campaigns

* Experience shooting with either cell phone or DSLR-level cameras

* Experience editing with applications such as Avid, Final Cut or Adobe Suite (Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop) a plus

* Experience being responsible for a video shoot and producing on-air talent

* Experience covering live events with social media, especially live sports and entertainment events

* Able to provide samples of previous social media campaign work

* Willing and able to travel (both domestic and international) as projects are assigned.

* Clean driver’s license

* BA degree in Communications, English, PR, Marketing, Digital/Social Media or related field of study preferred

>Manager, Live Event Booking

WWE’s Live Event’s team is looking for a new Manager of Live Event Booking! The booking manager will be based in Stamford, CT, and report to the Director, Global Touring. This person will be responsible for assisting the Director in all routing, booking and contracts of events.

Key Responsibilities

* Liaise closely with Global Touring Director in the WWE Routing process to take advantage of multi-year venue holds

* Secure venue availability and supervise potential dates to ensure market frequency and accuracy

* Help identity prospective new markets, venues, and opportunities

* Handle all Domestic and International venue contracts by working with WWE’s internal legal department to ensure all accurate paperwork and insurance are in place for each event

* Collaborate directly with all local international promoters to ensure that events are in full compliance with local laws and permits

* Ensure that all departments including legal, travel, and immigration are fully equipped with all vital information for multiple events a year

* Day to day management of the Internal Live Event System program to ensure accuracy of all events

* Distribute weekly building deals and promoter deals to marketing managers

* Provide input to help achieve departmental goals and company objectives

* Stay up to date on WWE programming, storylines, talent and products

Qualifications

* Bachelor’s Degree

* 4+ years’ experience in Venue Management/Bookings

* Ability to multi-task, prioritize optimally, and adapt quickly to a constantly evolving live events landscape

* Strong strategic thinking in a fast-paced environment

* Outstanding verbal and written communication, negotiation, and time management skills

* Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)