wrestling / News
WWE News: Hit Row & More Set For The Bump, Bayley & Jimmy Hart Attend NBA Game
– Hit Row will be among the guests stopping by WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning. The digital show announced that the stable, as well as Beth Phoenix, will be on this week’s show which airs at 10 PM ET on WWE’s digital platforms:
NOW YOU KNOW!
TOMORROW on #WWETheBump:@TheBethPhoenix #HitRow
10am ET@peacockTV & @WWE Digital Platforms pic.twitter.com/yGRypa3Nyp
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 9, 2021
– Bayley noted on Twitter that she and Jimmy Hart were courtside for last night’s Dallas Mavericks game, as you can see below:
After I sat court side and watched the @dallasmavs win, I went to the @NeckDeepUK show with Jimmy Hart. Thank you, Dallas. Thank you, Wrestling!!!! #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/cMdzMLmGZC
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair & Roddy Piper Winning WWE Tag Titles At Cyber Sunday 2006, Cyber Sunday Concept
- Rob Van Dam Thought At the Time That the Post-9/11 Smackdown Was a ‘Horrible Idea’
- Keith Lee Issues Statement On His Future After WWE Release: ‘I Am Capable Of So Much More’
- Adam Cole Recalls Nerves Surrounding Making Transition From WWE To AEW All Out Debut