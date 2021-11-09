wrestling / News

WWE News: Hit Row & More Set For The Bump, Bayley & Jimmy Hart Attend NBA Game

November 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hit Row The Bump

– Hit Row will be among the guests stopping by WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning. The digital show announced that the stable, as well as Beth Phoenix, will be on this week’s show which airs at 10 PM ET on WWE’s digital platforms:

– Bayley noted on Twitter that she and Jimmy Hart were courtside for last night’s Dallas Mavericks game, as you can see below:

