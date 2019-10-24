WWE Hits 50 Million YouTube Subscribers Milestone

– WWE has hit a big YouTube milestone, crossing the 50 million subscriber mark. WWE announced on Thursday that their YouTube channel, which originally launched on May 10th, 2007, has passed the rarified mark. As of this writing, the view count is 36,653,776,398.

The full announcement is below:

WWE’s YouTube channel hits 50 million subscribers

WWE’s official YouTube keeps on climbing, as the channel surpassed the 50 million subscriber milestone.

With more than 50 million total subscribers, WWE ranks as the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR. WWE’s YouTube channel is also the fourth most-viewed channel in the world with 36.6 billion video views, behind only T-Series, SET India and Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes.

To put that eye-popping number into context, the 50 million following would make up the biggest state in the U.S. and outnumbers the population of countries such as Spain, Canada and Australia. To date, only six other channels have crossed the milestone, and WWE currently has more subscribers than other top-ranking channels such as Justin Bieber, Dude Perfect and Ed Sheeran.

The channel combines premiere in-ring action highlights from Raw, SmackDown, pay-per-views, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, incredible access with exclusive interviews, the latest news from WWE Now and live event coverage with WWE Kickoffs, Watch Alongs and WWE’s new Wednesday morning show The Bump.

Thank you to the WWE Universe for helping our YouTube channel reach another major milestone!