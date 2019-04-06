WWE News: Brutus Beefcake, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Harlem Heat Talk WWE HOF

– WWE posted this video from backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan. Hogan talked about how special it was to induct Beefcake and Brutus talked about what it feels like to be inducted into the Hall after so many trials and tribulations.

– Here’s another backstage video from the WWE Hall of Fame featuring John Cena talking about how continually inspired he is by Sue Aitchison.

– And here’s Harlem Heat backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame talking about some of their greatest rivalries.