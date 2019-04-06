wrestling / News
WWE News: Brutus Beefcake, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Harlem Heat Talk WWE HOF
– WWE posted this video from backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan. Hogan talked about how special it was to induct Beefcake and Brutus talked about what it feels like to be inducted into the Hall after so many trials and tribulations.
EXCLUSIVE: @HulkHogan describes why it was a privilege to induct @brutusbeefcake_ into the #WWEHOF Class of 2019. pic.twitter.com/nSWwgq4vEq
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
– Here’s another backstage video from the WWE Hall of Fame featuring John Cena talking about how continually inspired he is by Sue Aitchison.
EXCLUSIVE: @JohnCena describes how continually inspired he is by #WarriorAward recipient Sue Aitchison. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/spLg1R1Cs5
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
– And here’s Harlem Heat backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame talking about some of their greatest rivalries.
EXCLUSIVE: @BookerT5x & @RealStevieRay talk about some of their greatest rivalries after being inducted into the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/cD8Uz0wOfK
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Pics, Video of Bret Hart Being Attacked By Fan During WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Charlotte and Andrade Spotted On Red Carpet Together
- The Revival Continue To Express Frustration With WWE, Say It Would Be Easier If They Looked At It As ‘Just A Job’
- Backstage Rumors on WrestleMania 35 Main Event Winner, Ronda Rousey Reportedly Has Input on Who Will Win