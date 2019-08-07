wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Holding Canadian Tryouts This Weekend, Pat Buck Comments On WWE Hiring, Kane’s Autobiography Getting Audiobook
– It was reported earlier this week that WWE has hired Wrestlepro owner Pat Buck as a producer, after he previously had a tryout in the role. He spoke about his hiring in a post on Twitter. He wrote:
It’s been a wild 18 year journey of wrestling many matches, coaching many talent, and promoting many events. Elated to join WWE and start a new chapter. Appreciate all the 💚!!
– PWInsider reports that WWE will hold an invited tryout this weekend in Canada. The only confirmed name so far is 19-year-old MAddison Miles from Hailfax.
– Kane’s upcoming autobiography Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Liberty will also be available in audiobook format. It’s unknown who will provide the narration. All versions will be available on November 26.
