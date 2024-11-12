– It looks like WWE is changing things up this year for SmackDown during Thanksgiving week. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE will tape two editions of Friday Night SmackDown on November 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah. So, the promotion will tape the November 29 edition of SmackDown the same night at the Delta Center.

Other than Monday Night Raw on November 25, WWE doesn’t have any other shows scheduled during Thanksgiving week, which means the wrestlers will be able to go home and spend time with their families on Thanksgiving day and the day after. Meltzer noted this is the first time WWE is not holding tapings around Thanksgiving day. So now, the wrestlers will not have to fly to get to the TV tapings the day after Thanksgiving.