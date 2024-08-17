wrestling / News
WWE Holding Holiday Tour Show in Orlando on the Same Night as AEW Worlds End
– WWE has announced an event during its holiday tour in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 28. The show will run on the same night and the same city as AEW Worlds End. The WWE live Holiday Tour show will be held at the KIA Center.
Meanwhile, AEW Worlds End will be held at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando on the same date. Ticket details on the WWE Holiday Tour show are available HERE.
