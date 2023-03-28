WWE Holding NIL Tryout With Former Clemson QB, More

WWE will hold a new NIL tryout this week featuring ex-Clemson QB Kelly Bryant and more. ESPN reports that the tryout will feature 50 names including Bryant, former Baylor basketball player Mark Vital, former Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly, former Oregon State linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris, former Utah lineman Bamidele Olaseni and former Kansas & Ohio State lineman Kevin Feder, former Baylor track star Morgan Stewart, All-Mountain West track honorees Breanna Covington and Kasey Ebb, 2020 Olympian Reggie Jagers, and Division II national champion wrestler at Minnesota State Darrell Mason are also part of the tryout.

The tryouts are being held in Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania this coming weekend.