WWE Holding Tribute to the Troops Taping Today, Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon Comment

WWE will hold the taping for the 17th annual Tribute to the Troops event today at Camp LeJune in Jacksonville, Florida. Kurt Angle is currently at Camp LeJune with Lacey Evans, Kalisto and others.

Angle wrote on Instagram: “Today, we are at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina… visiting the high intensity tactical training facility for the Marines. Thanks to ALL who serve in our military. #TributeToTheTroops”

WWE also issued a press release with comments from Vince McMahon.

WWE® THANKS AMERICA’S ARMED FORCES WITH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS®

STAMFORD, Conn. and Jacksonville, NC., – The 17th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops celebration will be held this Friday, December 6 at Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, marking the first time the event has been held at U.S. Marine Corps bases.

WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 to honor our servicemen and women and their families. While at the Marine bases, WWE Superstars will spend time giving back to military personnel and their families. In addition to live, in-ring WWE matches, activities include a Be a STAR bullying prevention rally, autograph signings, meet and greets, hangar tours and other various outreach initiatives across the bases. WWE Superstars will also distribute free Christmas trees to troops and their families in the spirit of the holiday season.

“We thank WWE for choosing Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to host WWE’s Tribute to the Troops,” said Colonel Curtis V. Ebitz, Jr., commanding officer of MCAS New River. “The event will give our hard-working, dedicated Marines a morale boost and some well-deserved fun.”

“We are honored to bring WWE’s 17th annual Tribute to the Troops to Marine Corps bases for the first time,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our troops are the backbone of this country, and we look forward to presenting them with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are the largest Marine Corps bases on the East Coast and home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps’ East Coast rotary wing and tilt rotor aircraft squadrons, and the Marine Corps’ School of Infantry.