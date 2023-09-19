– PWInsider reports that WWE held an all-employee meeting earlier today at the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, WWE President Nick Khan, and TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon were all in attendance and spoke during the meeting, which reportedly lasted for about 12-15 minutes.

The meeting was reportedly described as a “rah rah” gathering, and it promised that the future and outlook of the company were great. Emanuel, Khan, and McMahon all spoke highly of each other, praising the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO and WWE as a whole.

More details on the meeting are expected to be released later on. As previously noted, the WWE and UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings closed last week, with Vince McMahon now serving as the TKO Executive Chairman of the Board.