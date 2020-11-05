WWE Holds Virtual Meeting With Employees, Introduces New Work Policies

PWInsider reports that WWE held a virtual “town hall” meeting with employees this morning, with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Sarah Cummins (Senior Vice President, Consumer Products) and CFO Kristina Salen taking part, among others. During this meeting, it was announced that the company will have a new flexible work policy. Depending on what role they have, employees can work from the office or at home. They will not be required to work full time at the office.

WWE is also moving forward with plans for a new headquarters, but that’s been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However it was noted that that is still the plan.

Salen said that she will do presentations on the company’s quarterly earnings going forward so the company can directly communicate with employees. These presentations will happen after earnings calls.

During the Q&A portion, it was mentioned that WWE doesn’t know when they can resume live events. There were also questions for Khan and Salen about what brought them to WWE. It was said to be a “mostly positive” meeting. WWE thanked the staff for their hard work and said they want to increase communication so everyone can know how the company is doing.