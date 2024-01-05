WWE Holiday Tour Had Strong Ticket Sales This Past Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE holiday tour following Christmas had strong ticket sales for several events.

The December 28th event in Laval, Quebec had 9,080 after the late addition of Sami Zayn, and was virtually sold out.

The December 28th event in Houston had 9,378.

The December 29th event in Toronto had 8,763 for the Coca-Cola Coliseum, another virtual sellout.

The December 29th event in Las Vegas had 6,480.

The December 30th event in Los Angeles at the Forum was just short of a sellout with 13,847. It was at 8,000 tickets out when CM Punk was announced, so he moved over 5,000 tickets. Notably, the live event sold more than AEW Full Gear by a few hundred. It was the largest crowd WWE’s ever had in that building, as they rarely ran events there. It was also the fourth-largest wrestling crowd in the history of the Forum, behind two WCW shows and AEW’s Dynamite debut in the venue. It was the second-largest gate for wrestling of all time, behind Full Gear.

Overall, the Holiday tour was up 36% in attendance from last year, which itself was a success.