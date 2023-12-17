WWE Holiday Tour Heads to Rochester, MN Tonight

– The WWE Holiday Tour heads to the Mayo Clinic Center tonight in Rochester, Minnesota, featuring both Raw and SmackDown talent. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Kevin Owens and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

* Also set to appear: Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and The New Day.

WWE’s next house show will be the WWE Holiday Tour show on December 26 event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, featuring CM Punk back in the ring at MSG.