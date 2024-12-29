wrestling / News
WWE Holiday Tour Live Results 12.28.24: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, More
WWE held a stop in Orlando on their holiday live event tour, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Bianca Belair, Naomi & Rhea Ripley def. Pure Fusion Collective
* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY def. Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns & A-Town Down-Under
* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga def. The Usos. The New Bloodline attacked the Usos post match but the Usos fought them off and celebrated with the fans.
* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. The Unholy Union
* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax def. Michin
* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def.Kevin Owens
It’s so chaotic and I absolutely love it!
💋👹💚
Holiday Tour Night 2!#WWEOrlando pic.twitter.com/JkUiisyIsF
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 29, 2024
JEY USO AND JIMMY USO CATCH SOLO SIKOA OFF GUARD AND PUT HIM THROUGH A TABLE!!!! #WWEOrlando
Solo was trying to YEET with his brothers😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QsJh80aVeP
— Matthew Mason (@MatthewMason__) December 29, 2024
CODY IS WHOOPING KEVIN OWENS’ ASS AT A HOUSE SHOW😭😭
HES STANDING ON BUSINESSSSSS#WWEOrlando pic.twitter.com/u2dWe8dbCD
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) December 29, 2024
