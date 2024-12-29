WWE Holiday Tour Live Results 12.28.24: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, More

WWE held a stop in Orlando on their holiday live event tour, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* Bianca Belair, Naomi & Rhea Ripley def. Pure Fusion Collective

* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY def. Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns & A-Town Down-Under

* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga def. The Usos. The New Bloodline attacked the Usos post match but the Usos fought them off and celebrated with the fans.

* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. The Unholy Union

* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax def. Michin

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def.Kevin Owens

It’s so chaotic and I absolutely love it!

💋👹💚

Holiday Tour Night 2!#WWEOrlando pic.twitter.com/JkUiisyIsF — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 29, 2024

JEY USO AND JIMMY USO CATCH SOLO SIKOA OFF GUARD AND PUT HIM THROUGH A TABLE!!!! #WWEOrlando Solo was trying to YEET with his brothers😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QsJh80aVeP — Matthew Mason (@MatthewMason__) December 29, 2024