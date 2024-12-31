wrestling / News

WWE Holiday Tour Live Results 12.30.24: Solo Sikoa Takes On Jimmy Uso, More

December 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Solo Sikoa 6-7-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE’s holiday tour stopped in Detroit on Monday, with Solo Sikoa taking on Jimmy Uso and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY def. A-Town Down Under & The Motor City Machine Guns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Naomi & Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax def. Michin

* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* Solo Sikoa def. Jimmy Uso

* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading