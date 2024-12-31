WWE Holiday Tour Live Results 12.30.24: Solo Sikoa Takes On Jimmy Uso, More

WWE’s holiday tour stopped in Detroit on Monday, with Solo Sikoa taking on Jimmy Uso and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY def. A-Town Down Under & The Motor City Machine Guns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Naomi & Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax def. Michin

* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* Solo Sikoa def. Jimmy Uso

* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens

An unreal moment opens #WWEDetroit, as @AlexShelley313 and @SuperChrisSabin make their WWE debut in the Motor City. The home of the Red Wings, the home of the Pistons, the home of the Motor City Machine Guns. pic.twitter.com/3kEWihij2z — Danny (@dajosc11) December 31, 2024

Once upon a time I saw this woman’s 9th career match live. She’s done a couple things since. #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/LtrKSOVX9k — Danny (@dajosc11) December 31, 2024