WWE Holiday Tour Results 12.18.22: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More

December 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series - Austin Theory US Title Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a holiday tour live event on Sunday night, with Austin Theory defending his United States Championship and more. You can see the results below from the Rochester, Minnesota show, per Fightful:

* Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae def. Damage Control
* Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: AJ Styles def. Gunther via DQ
* Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura & Sheamus def. The Usos & Sami Zayn
* Madcap Moss & Emma def. Karrion Kross & Scarlett
* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

