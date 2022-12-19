WWE Holiday Tour Results 12.18.22: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More

WWE held a holiday tour live event on Sunday night, with Austin Theory defending his United States Championship and more. You can see the results below from the Rochester, Minnesota show, per Fightful:

* Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae def. Damage Control

* Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: AJ Styles def. Gunther via DQ

* Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura & Sheamus def. The Usos & Sami Zayn

* Madcap Moss & Emma def. Karrion Kross & Scarlett

* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins