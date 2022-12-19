wrestling / News
WWE Holiday Tour Results 12.18.22: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event on Sunday night, with Austin Theory defending his United States Championship and more. You can see the results below from the Rochester, Minnesota show, per Fightful:
* Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae def. Damage Control
* Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: AJ Styles def. Gunther via DQ
* Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura & Sheamus def. The Usos & Sami Zayn
* Madcap Moss & Emma def. Karrion Kross & Scarlett
* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
Six Woman Tag-Team Match @YaOnlyLivvOnce @BiancaBelairWWE & @CandiceLeRae vs. Damage Control @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, & @Iyo_SkyWWE #WWERochester #SorryItWasSoDamnCold pic.twitter.com/cHJeG03YkG
— Rob Wilkins of Fightful.com & Fightful Overbooked (@robwilkins) December 19, 2022
The OC (@MachineGunKA, @The_BigLG, @MiaYim) vs. Judgement Day (@DomMysterio35, @RheaRipley_WWE @ArcherOfInfamy) w/ @FinnBalor #WWERochester pic.twitter.com/F96nDDUnCE
— Rob Wilkins of Fightful.com & Fightful Overbooked (@robwilkins) December 19, 2022
#WWERochester @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 vs. @TenilleDashwood and @MadcapMoss pic.twitter.com/QFwGUM73LN
— Rob Wilkins of Fightful.com & Fightful Overbooked (@robwilkins) December 19, 2022
The Bloodline (@WWEUsos and @SamiZayn) w/ @WWESoloSikoa vs. @FightOwensFight, @ShinsukeN, and @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/GhJS5g9AuS
— Rob Wilkins of Fightful.com & Fightful Overbooked (@robwilkins) December 19, 2022
