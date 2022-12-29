WWE Holiday Tour Results From Cleveland: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More

WWE held a holiday tour live event in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday night, with Austin Theory defending the US Title and more. You can see results from the show below, courtesy of 411 reader JonFW2:

* Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch ended with a DQ when Bayley ran in. Bayley “gets in all her lines” and then gets beaten down by both. Bianca and Becky fist bump on the way out.

* The OC (AJ, Anderson, Mia Yim) def. Judgment Day (Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest). Rhea was the star here. OC wins, AJ with the pin after a top rope elbow drop

* The Miz (“residing in Hollywood, CA”) vs Dexter Lumis ended in a DQ when Baron Corbin came out of the crowd and attacked. Miz cut a face promo about Cleveland until he went “MJF-style” full heel, saying, “I love this city! I just can’t stand the people…” then he did a full Rick Rude robe removal and tried to leave until Lumis came out. Johnny Gargano and Moondog (the Clealand Cavaliers’ mascot) came in for the save after Corbin attacked to set up a tag match.

* Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis def. The Miz and Baron Corbin. Gargano got the pin with a DDT over the top rope.

Intermission

* Street Profits def. Alpha Academy via a Montez Ford roll up out of nowhere.

* Bobby Lashley def. Omos. MVP cuts a promo before the match saying that LeBron James left Cleveland for Miami. wins with the spear after MVP tries to interfere. “It’s hard to appreciate how big Omos really is.”

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins after a low blow. Theory cut a promo on Cleveland afterward. Rollins hits the super kick and the stomp to send the crowd home happy.

Attendance was around 4-5,000 and the crowd was hot all night.